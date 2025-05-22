Ravens Coach Shares Emotional Message After Jim Irsay's Death
The death of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay at 65 years old on Wednesday hit hard across the NFL, but within int the Baltimore Ravens organization, one coach definitely took it the hardest.
Senior secondary coach Chuck Pagano, who came out of retirement this offseason to re-join John Harbaugh's staff, shared an emotional message in light of Irsay's passing early Thursday morning. Pagano, 65, previously served as the Colts' head coach from 2012-17.
"I’m heartbroken over the passing of Jim Irsay," Pagano wrote. "NOBODY loved his family, his team and his community more than Jim!! He gave me the opportunity of a lifetime and stood by me in my darkest hour! His generosity and kindness are unmatched. I’m forever grateful. Love you, Boss. RIP."
Pagano finished his Colts tenure with a 53-43 regular season record over six seasons, also earning three playoff appearances, two AFC South titles and an AFC Championship Game appearance in 2014.
However, Pagano's time in Indianapolis is most remembered for what happened off the field. In his first season with the Colts in 2012, he was diagnosed with leukemia and took an indefinite leave of absence as he underwent treatment. After his cancer went into remission, more than two dozen Colts players shaved their heads to show their support.
"We haven't been around each other very long," said Pat McAfee, then-Colts punter and current sports media titan. "Our team was forced after all the changes to really build camaraderie and Chuck was that steadying piece. He motivated everybody. He was the guy that was pushing everything. We have grown to have a very close relationship with him in a short period of time.
"We're a family and the coach is almost like a father figure. When something happens, you want to rally behind him."
The Colts said in their statement announcing Irsay's passing that some of Irsay's fondest memories "came from his youth working training camps in Baltimore and growing relationships with players, coaches and staff whom he considered extended family." He worked in the Colts' personnel department during their final two years in Baltimore.
