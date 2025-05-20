Ravens' Kyle Hamilton Among NFL's Best Young Stars
The Baltimore Ravens have found quite a few stars among their recent draft picks, including Zay Flowers, Tyler Linderbaum and more.
Of all the Ravens' recent draft picks, though, it's hard to argue that Kyle Hamilton isn't the best of them.
Hamilton, the No. 14 pick in 2022 out of Notre Dame, has quickly become one of the best safeties in the league, if not the best. He's hard-hitting, strong in coverage, and most importantly, one of the most versatile players in the league who can line up nearly anywhere.
The 24-year-old will only continue to improve as he moves into his prime, but even now, he's still one of the best young players in the league.
Pro Football Focus' Jonathan Macri ranked him at No. 3 on a list of the best players under 25, only behind Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.
"Hamilton has quickly established himself as one of the league’s top safeties, finishing in the top three at his position in at least one of PFF overall grade, PFF coverage grade and PFF run-defense grade in each of his first three NFL seasons," Macri wrote. "Hamilton’s versatility makes him one of the most valuable safeties in the league, and he even brings pass-rush upside, having generated 36 pressures and seven sacks in his NFL career."
The Ravens have enjoyed having Hamilton at an amazing value on his rookie contract, but they won't have that luxury for much longer. Not only will his cap hit jump up to about $18.6 million in 2026 from $5.2 million in 2025, but he's due for a massive raise on his next contract. Lions star Kerby Joseph is currently the highest-paid safety in the league at $21.5 million per year, and Hamilton will almost certainly surpass that on his next deal.
That said, it's absolutely a price worth paying considering just how amazing Hamilton already is, and he'll likely only improve.
