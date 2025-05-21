Ravens Side With Eagles on Tush Push
One of the most controversial plays in football is here to stay, and the Baltimore Ravens are partially responsible.
On Wednesday, NFL owners voted against the Green Bay Packers' proposal to ban the infamous "tush push" play, made famous by the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Twenty-two teams voted in favor of the proposal, but it fell just short of the 24 votes needed to pass.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens were one of the 10 teams to side with the Eagles and vote against the proposal. Other teams to vote against it include the New England Patriots, New York Jets and Detroit Lions.
It's really no surprise that the Ravens voted the way they did. Not only do they sometimes use a variation of the play, often using a tight end under center rather than quarterback Lamar Jackson, but head coach John Harbaugh made his thoughts on the play very clear at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.
"To me, you have to take all of those rules holistically," Harbaugh told reporters on Feb. 25. "What effect does one rule change have on the next thing? So, if you take out the 'tush push,' then you're going to take out all pushing. A guy can't be downfield, and the offensive linemen can't come running in and push the ball carrier five more yards. You can't take one out but not the other. They are the same, just like you're not supposed to be able to grab a running back and pull him into the end zone. That hasn't been officiated. They've allowed that to happen. That's already against the rules. How are you going to officiate that?"
"So, if we want to say that you can't help push a [running] back, then you can take out the 'tush push.' If you're going to say that's still allowed, then, in my opinion, can't take out the 'tush push.' So, I'm good with it. I'm OK with the 'tush push,' yes."
The official language of the Packers' proposal stated that "no offensive player may: push or pull a runner in any direction at any time or lift him to his feet; push or throw his body against a teammate to aid him in an attempt to obstruct an opponent or to recover a loose ball; or assist the runner except by individually blocking opponents for him."
Based on that wording, it seems like Harbaugh's concerns were justified.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!