NFL Opens Door for Ravens Star to Play In Olympics
The Olympics are coming to Los Angeles in 2028, and flag football will be a sport for the first time in the games. A commercial featuring Jalen Hurts aired to promote the games coming to Los Angeles, which hinted that NFL players would be taking part in the games to help bring a gold medal to the United States. And while it was heavily anticipated that NFL players would be allowed to partake, it is now being reported by Adam Schefter that a green light is coming.
"A vote on whether to allow the NFL players to participate in flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is expected to pass at Tuesday's league meeting in Minneapolis, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter," ESPN News writes.
"The resolution needs to be approved by at least 24 of the 32 team owners. The league then will need to negotiate with the NFL Players Association, Olympic officials and national governing bodies on the specifics of letting NFL players participate. The resolution on Olympic flag football participation is one of multiple items expected to be voted on this week. Owners also will vote on the Green Bay Packers' proposal to ban the controversial tush push play and the Detroit Lions' proposal to reseed playoff teams based on regular-season record, but sources told Schefter that those votes are not expected until Wednesday."
Obviously, flag football is a bit different than what we all watch on Sundays. The speed and agility element is far more useful and basically a requirement over a power dynamic - Derrick Henry probably won't be the guy you want on your team to make a push for a flag football championship. Another Raven would, though, as Lamar Jackson would be the ultimate weapon for flag football. Obviously there is still time for rosters to be decided, but it would be more of a surprise if Jackson doesn't compete than if he does.
