Analyst Makes Harsh Prediction for Ravens
After earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, they enter this year, they enter this year with high expectations.
But can they live up to them?
Nick Wright, a host of Fox Sports' show First Things First, has his doubts. Among his concerns is who the team has lost on both sides of the ball.
"They lost three offensive linemen in [John] Simpson, [Kevin] Zeitler and Morgan Moses," Wright said. "On defense, they lost [Jadeveon] Clowney, Geno Stone, Patrick Queen, two defensive backs who were at least in the rotation, Rock Ya-Sin [and] Ronald Darby and oh yeah, by the way, they lost defensive mastermind Mike McDonald to go be the head coach in Seattle."
How Baltimore manages to replace all of those players will be a deciding factor in their ability to win the AFC North for a second straight season. Zach Orr's ability to scheme the defense in his first season as defensive coordinator in place of Mike Macdonald will also play a role in the Ravens still having one of the league's elite defenses.
Along with the players Baltimore has lost, Wright noted the team has a much more difficult schedule compared to last season as a result of winning its division last season.
"They start the season with three of four games against playoff opponents," Wright said. "They end the season with four of five games against playoff opponents, and in the middle, they play three of eight against playoff opponents from last year and two games against the Bengals. So for all those reasons, anyone believing that they are going to be able to repeat last year's success, where they had a top-three offense, a top-three defense, where they looked from up until the kickoff of the AFC title game to be the best team in football, I just don't believe it."
While those questions are more than valid, the Ravens do have two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and All-Pro running back Derrick Henry to lead the offense and All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to lead the defense. If those three can continue to play at a high level, Baltimore will be more than capable of remaining among the elite teams in the AFC.
