Former Ravens Star Traded to Falcons
Former Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Matthew Judon is on the move once again.
According to multiple reports, the Patriots are trading Judon to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2025 third-round pick. Judon has reportedly been unhappy about his contract situation for a while, and now he finds a long-awaited resolution.
Judon, who turns 32 on Thursday, was a 2016 fifth-round pick by Baltimore and spent the first five seasons of his career there. In that time, he racked up 236 total tackles, 54 tackles for loss and 34.5 sacks. He also earned two Pro Bowl selections in 2019 and 2020 and became a clear fan-favorite by the end of his run in Baltimore.
In 2021, Judon cashed in by signing a four-year, $56 million contract with New England, a deal that immediately paid dividends. In his first two seasons with the Patriots, he accounted for 120 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 27 sacks. He also earned two more Pro Bowl selections and even some Defensive Player of the Year votes in 2022.
Judon then had a great start to the 2023 season with four sacks in as many games, but unfortunately, his season came to a premature end when he suffered a torn lower bicep in Week 4.
Now healthy once more, Judon joins an Atlanta team that desperately needed some help on the edge, especially after third-round rookie Bralen Trice suffered a torn ACL in the preseason opener. No new deal has been announced as of Wednesday night, but it's safe to assume that there's one in the works if the Falcons felt confident in trading for him.
Coincidentally, the Ravens play host to the Falcons in their second preseason game on Saturday, which now marks Judon's first return to Baltimore since his initial departure.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!