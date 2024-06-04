Ravens' 2018 Draft Class Among Best This Century
Six years after the 2018 NFL Draft, it's safe to say that the Baltimore Ravens did very well for themselves.
Baltimore may have whiffed on its first pick in tight end Hayden Hurst, but the team found so much value after that.
Of course, the crown jewel of the class is two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, the undisputed face of the franchise today. Considering there were questions about Jackson's viability as a quarterback at the professional level, the Ravens trading back into the first round to nab him and having it pay off deserves a ton of credit.
Even in later rounds, Baltimore found plenty of talented players. The Ravens used their two third-round picks on offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and tight end Mark Andrews (both form Oklahoma), who are two of the better players in the league at their positions. On Day 3, the Ravens managed to land the likes of cornerback Anthony Averrett, safety Deshon Elliott, center Bradley Bozeman and defensive end Zach Sieler, who have all become quality NFL players even if it wasn't in Baltimore.
Due to the sheer depth on display, the Ravens' 2018 draft class came in as the sixth-best of the 21st century in a recent ESPN ranking. It also ranked as the second-best class of the 2010s, only behind the 2012 Seattle Seahawks class that featured Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, Bruce Irvin and more.
Despite picking late most of the time, Baltimore has consistently been one of the league's better drafting teams, a strong testament to the scouting department. As the quest for an elusive third Super Bowl continues, the Ravens will hope for even more contributions from their recent draftees.
