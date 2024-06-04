Ravens Rookie Ready to Take on Divisional Stars
Coming into the NFL's toughest division, Baltimore Ravens rookie offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten may be in for a trial by fire.
Not only is the AFC North exceedingly tough, with every team finishing above .500 last season, but there's no shortage of dominant pass-rushers. Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt and Cleveland's Myles Garrett are both perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidates, and Cincinnati's Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard are no slouches in their own right.
Rosengarten, a second-round pick out of Washington, will certainly be put to the test in his rookie season, but he's clearly up to the challenge.
"Definitely during the pre-draft, I was like, dang, T-minus three months. I was like, I'm going to be going against the best of the best within the Ravens organization and then the rest of the division," Rosengarten said in an interview on "The Lounge" podcast. "There's some freak athletes out there and I think those guys on the edge are definitely top of the pedestal when it comes to that. I just love the challenge though, want to bring it every day."
The Ravens lost three starting offensive linemen this offseason in right tackle Morgan Moses and guards Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson. Rosengarten seems poised to take the starting right tackle job, and the Ravens will be counting on him to hold his own against the monstrous pass rushers in the AFC North.
