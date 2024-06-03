Ravens Announce Front Office Changes
Three senior members of the Baltimore Ravens' front office are stepping away from their current post, general manager Eric DeCosta announced Monday.
Senior assistant to the general manager Pat Moriarty is moving into a consultant role, while senior player personnel executive Vincent Newsome and senior video operations advisor Jon Dubé are retiring. All three men have spent at least 30 years with the franchise and were part of the move from Cleveland to Baltimore.
Moriarty, 69, is one of the NFL's first "capologists," according to the Ravens' website. He has negotiated hundreds of player contracts over the years and managed budgets for various departments within the organization.
"He's an original Raven – a behind-the-scenes, salary-cap and management dynamo whose contributions stretch 30 years. He's negotiated some of the biggest contracts in NFL history, and he's widely respected across both the league and agent community. He's also my best friend and right-hand man," DeCosta said in a statement.
Newsome's primary role was analyzing rosters in preparation for free agency and the draft. His analysis was crucial to signing free agents such as Anquan Boldin, and drafting players such as Jonathan Ogden and Terrell Suggs.
"Vincent has been a key figure in our scouting process for 30 years. Loyal, selfless and hard-working, he's succeeded in numerous roles throughout his career. I admire his integrity and his dedication to the Baltimore Ravens and before that, to the Browns. He is one of the very best examples of an NFL player who has also thrived as an NFL executive," DeCosta said in a statement.
Dube has been an instrumental figure in the advancement of the NFL's video technology. He also served on the NFL Video Directors Committee for 13 years (2011-2023).
"After 41 years working in both Cleveland and as our video director in Baltimore, Jon Dubé is retiring. 'Dube' is one of the most loyal, dedicated and effective leaders the Ravens have known."
