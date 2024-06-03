Former Ravens TE Expected to Retire
Former Baltimore Ravens tight end Darren Waller is expected to announced his retirement in the coming days, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
A 2015 sixth-round pick by the Ravens, Waller's time in Baltimore is an oft-forgotten chapter of his career. Waller, who actually began his career as a receiver before converting to tight end in his second season, appeared in 18 games for the Ravens over two seasons, catching 12 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
Unfortunately, Waller struggled with substance abuse throughout his time in Baltimore. He was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, then suspended for the entire 2017 season for a second violation. Thankfully, he has since overcome his demons and even started the Darren Waller Foundation to help youths overcome addiction.
In November of 2018, the then-Oakland Raiders signed Waller off the Ravens' practice squad. He broke out soon after as in 2019 and 2020, he would rack up 2,341 yards and 12 touchdowns across both seasons. The Georgia Tech product would finish third in Comeback Player of the Year voting in 2019 and earn a Pro Bowl selection in 2020.
Over the past few years, Waller has struggled to stay healthy. His injury woes stuck with him after a trade to the New York Giants last offseason, as he missed five games with a hamstring injury. In all likelihood, these injuries are the reason for Waller likely hanging up his cleats at 31 years old.
One could say that Waller is the draft pick that got away from the Ravens, but with them having one of the league's best tight ends in Mark Andrews, they likely aren't too torn up about it.
