Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Jaire Alexander Shared Draft Night Moment
After seven years apart, Lamar Jackson and Jaire Alexander will finally team up once again.
On Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced the signing of Alexander, a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback who was released by the Green Bay Packers last week. Naturally, Jackson, a two-time MVP quarterback, was the first to welcome his former Louisville teammate to Baltimore.
Though they've been apart for a while now, Jackson and Alexander have been rooting for each the entire time.
Right after announcing the signing, the Ravens shared a clip of Alexander struggling to contain his excitement when the Ravens selected Jackson at No. 32 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Alexander was doing an interview after being selected by the Packers at No. 18 overall. Both players were invited to attend the draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Jackson and Alexander were two of the biggest stars from a Louisville team that won 25 games over their three years there. The former took the college football world by storm in 2016, dominating as both a passer and rusher to become program's first Heisman Trophy winner. That same year, the latter earned third-team All-ACC honors after snagging five interceptions.
They've remained close ever since, so when the Packers released Alexander, Jackson went right to work recruiting.
"Go get 'em, Eric!" Jackson told reporters Tuesday, referring general manager Eric DeCosta. "I love all our corners, don't get me wrong, but go get 'em Eric!"
When healthy, Alexander is still one of the league's better cornerbacks, earning Pro Bowl selections in 2020 and 2022. Even though he only played 14 games over the past two seasons due to injury, he still posted an 89.5 coverage grade when on the field, tied for the second best in the league over that time.
If Alexander can stay healthy, he and Jackson could do some special things together in Baltimore.
