Ravens 2025 Record Prediction Following Schedule Release
With the annual release of the NFL schedule inevitably comes the practice of predicting how every team's season will play out in terms of wins and losses and final records. One of the most fun ways to go about this exercise is to break the season down by quarters, although the final quarter will be one game longer since the league expanded the regular season to 17 games.
Here is a full breakdown of how the Baltimore Ravens 2025 season might unfold now that the vast majority of times and dates have been revealed.
First Quarter
The Ravens come out of the gates firing thanks to their continuity on both sides of the ball, with the exception of one or two spots, but their replacements prove to be more than up to the task. They put the league on notice with an undefeated start, beginning with a show of force against the Buffalo Bills in primetime in the season opener on Sunday Night Football.
After trouncing what will most likely be a Joe Flacco-led Cleveland Browns team in their home opener, they will win a pair of close games over Detroit Lions in a rare home Monday Night Football game followed by a nail-biting road triumph of the Super Bowl runner up Chiefs to begin turning the tide in what has been a one-sided rivalry during the Lamar Jackson era.
Record: 4-0
Second Quarter
The Ravens stay hot through their next four games by beating two more 2024 division winners in back-to-back home games ahead of their Week 7 bye, starting with the Houston Texans, followed by the Los Angeles Rams, who they wind up having an epic shootout with. Coming out of their break in action, they send 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the revamped Chicago Bears packing back to the Windy City with a commanding win and then beat the Miami Dolphins convincingly on a short week in primetime on Thursday Night Football.
Record: 8-0
Third Quarter
Despite coming off a nine-day break following a mini-bye, the Ravens suffer their first setback and just the third loss to an NFC opponent with Jackson as the starter to the Minnesota Vikings on the road. However, they quickly bounce back by pulling off a season-series sweep of the Browns, who will be starting fifth-round rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders at this point in the season.
The Ravens return home and extend their winning streak to three in a row with back-to-back wins over the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals in the span of four days, the second of which will be on Thanksgiving in primetime.
Record: 11-1
Fourth Quarter
The Ravens' final stretch of games heading into the playoffs will feature three divisional matchups, two of which will be back-to-back, starting with their first of the season against the Steelers, which they will win at home convincingly, followed by a tightly-contested road loss to the Bengals. They get back on track when the New England Patriots come to town for an early afternoon drubbing.
While the exact dates and times for the Ravens' final two games have yet to be revealed, there's a good chance that one of them ends up being one of the Saturday double-header matchups while the other gets flexed into primetime depending on the record of the opponent.
In this projection, the Ravens dispatch the Green Bay Packers in a hard-fought interconference road matchup, no matter what day they end up playing one. They then end up pulling off a season sweep of the Steelers despite resting several starters in the regular season finale. Experienced veteran backup quarterback Cooper Rush will outduel Rodgers with a squad of mostly reserves, dashing Pittsburgh's fleeting playoff hopes in the process in a similar fashion to the way Robert Griffin III did in 2019.
Final record: 15-2
The Ravens finish with the best record in the league and secure the top seed in the AFC for the second time in three years. They will embark on another playoff run with the hopes of finally getting over the hump and making it to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2012 season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!