Report: Ravens Open Season With Playoff Rematch
For the second year in a row, the Baltimore Ravens will begin their season against the team that eliminated them the season before.
According to NFL schedule leaks ahead of the official reveal Wednesday night, the Ravens will open the season on the road against the Buffalo Bills on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium, assuming the leaks are true of course.
Obviously, this game is a rematch of a thrilling Divisional Round matchup back in January, which Buffalo won 27-25 at home. Baltimore nearly mounted a thrilling comeback, with Lamar Jackson finding Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard touchdown with 93 seconds left to bring the Ravens within two. Infamously, Mark Andrews dropped what would've been the game-tying two-point conversion, and the Bills wound out the clock to cap off an electric game.
The Bills lost 32-29 a week later in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The two AFC heavyweights also met in Baltimore back in Week 4, a game that the Ravens won in blowout fashion, 35-10. Derrick Henry rushed for 199 yards and scored two total touchdowns while the defense completely shut down a powerful Bills offense.
This game will also be a matchup between the top two MVP candidates from last season in quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. Allen controversially beat out Jackson for the award last season, denying the Ravens' superstar his second-straight MVP and third overall. So, that could be another chip on Jackson's shoulder, even if he's not overly concerned with individual awards.
The NFL will officially unveil its full schedule Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!