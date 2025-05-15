Ravens Theme Schedule Release Video After Popular TV Series
The NFL schedule release has long been hailed as the Super Bowl for social media teams around the league, and it's easy to see why.
Every year, each team puts together a fun video to show off its full schedule. Some capitalize on current trends, others bring in people from the organization and/or city to break the news, and there are even a few wild cards, but they're all fun and unique.
This year, the Baltimore Ravens decided to go down the first route, collaborating with Apple TV+ to shoot a video themed around the hit show "Severance," which the Ravens' communications department referred to as "the most-watched series in Apple TV+ history."
Intertwined with game announcements are presumably references to the show (which go completely over our heads, sorry). Some of the gags in the video include head coach John Harbaugh walking in on general manager Eric DeCosta feeding baby goats, Tyler Linderbaum leading a group of players in cubicles on the practice field, and many more.
Even if the references to the show go completely over our heads, the video is undeniably well-made, and the team behind it deserves plenty of props.
Last year, the Ravens' partnered with local comedian Stavros Halkias, sending him across the country to various locations where they would visit later in the season. A very different vibe from this year's video, to be sure.
The Ravens will face no shortage of challenges throughout the 2025 season. They play nine games against 2024 playoff teams, and three of their first four contests are against teams that won 13+ games last season in the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. It's a very difficult schedule, but that's exactly what a Super Bowl contender should want.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!