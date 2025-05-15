Ravens Reveal Full 2025 Schedule
After the slow burn that was the lead-up to the NFL schedule release, the Baltimore Ravens finally know their full 2025 slate.
Here's a rundown of everything fans need to know about Baltimore's full schedule:
- Week 1: at Buffalo Bills (SNF)
- Week 2: vs. Cleveland Browns
- Week 3: vs. Detroit Lions (MNF)
- Week 4: at Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 5: vs. Houston Texans
- Week 6: vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Week 7: BYE
- Week 8: vs. Chicago Bears
- Week 9: at Miami Dolphins (TNF)
- Week 10: at Minnesota Vikings
- Week 11: at Cleveland Browns
- Week 12: vs. New York Jets
- Week 13: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Thanksgiving)
- Week 14: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 15: at Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 16: vs. New England Patriots
- Week 17: at Green Bay Packers
- Week 18: at Pittsburgh Steelers
The start of the season is absolutely brutal for the Ravens. Not only do they open the season against the Bills, the very same team that eliminated them from the playoffs last season, but they also face the Lions and Chiefs, who both won a league-best 15 games last season, in back-to-back weeks. Needless to say, they'll be battle-tested early on.
It doesn't end there, though. The Ravens play nine games against 2024 playoff teams, five of which come on the road.
Again, though, if the Ravens are to finally get over the playoff hump, these tough regular-season games are necessary to prepare them for do-or-die scenarios.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!