Two Ravens Land On All-2000s Team
Young talent is always at a premium in the NFL, and the Baltimore Ravens certainly aren't hurting in that department.
Baltimore has had a reputation as one of the NFL's better drafting teams since first entering the league in 1996, and that reputation still holds up well today. With several Pro Bowl level players selected over the past few years, the Ravens' scouting department deserves a ton of credit.
Recently, Pro Football Focus put together an All-2000s team to highlight some of the league's premier young talent, specifically players born in 2000 or later. Unsurprisingly, the Ravens were well represented with safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore's two first-round picks in 2022, both making the cut.
Hamilton, who turned 21 in March, is a household name among Ravens fans at this point. The No. 14 pick in the 2022 draft is coming off an outstanding second season in which he recorded 81 total tackles, 13 passes defended and four interceptions including a pick-six en route to a first-team All-Pro nod. He's already established himself as one of the best safeties in the league, and he still has plenty of room to grow.
"Hamilton did not need much time to get used to the NFL’s speed, as he ended up as the highest-graded safety in the NFL as a rookie (87.6)," PFF writes. "He finished lower in 2023 with an 86.4 overall grade, but he remains one of the best at the position in multiple areas.
"Hamilton led all safeties last season in PFF pass-rushing grade (92.8), and his coverage grade (90.1) ranked third at the position."
Linderbaum, who turned 24 in April, has fortified the middle of the Ravens' offensive line since his arrival and has only improved since then. PFF credits him with no sacks allowed and just four penalties last season, solidifying his Pro Bowl status.
"Some may point to pass protection as being a weakness in Linderbaum’s game after he earned a 53.5 pass-blocking grade as a rookie in 2022," PFF writes. "However, he followed that up with a very impressive 2023 season in which he led all centers with a 78.3 pass-blocking grade. He went from allowing 28 pressures in 2022 to giving up just 16 in 2023.
"Linderbaum was the only center in the NFL to earn pass-blocking and run-blocking grades both above 78.0 last year."
The Ravens could land even more players on this team in the future as the likes of Zay Flowers, Trenton Simpson, Nate Wiggins and Devontez Walker develop, so the future looks extremely bright for Baltimore fans.
