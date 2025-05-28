Ravens Among NFL's Dynasties
The color purple has long been associated with royalty, and at least in the NFL landscape, the Baltimore Ravens are doing their best to carry on that legacy.
Though they've yet to appear in, much less win, a Super Bowl in the Lamar Jackson era, the Ravens have been one of the NFL's elite teams for a few years now. Even with their relative lack of playoff success, their regular season dominance ensures that they'll always be in the mix.
ESPN's Seth Walder made that point in an interesting and humorous way. When breaking down ESPN's Football Power Index, Walder included the Ravens in the NFL's "oligarchy" alongside other clear-cut Super Bowl contenders.
"The NFL's 2025 oligarchy consists of a clear top tier: the Eagles, Chiefs, Ravens, Lions and Bills," Walder wrote. "These teams are separated by at most a single point in FPI rating, meaning none of them would be favored by more than a single point over another on a neutral field. But there's a drastic, 1.8-point drop-off between the No. 5-ranked Bills and the No. 6-ranked Commanders."
"All five teams in the top tier have at least an 8% chance to win the Super Bowl, and there is a 50% chance that the Super Bowl winner will be one of those five teams. No other team has greater than a 5% chance to win it all."
The FPI gives the Ravens a nine percent chance to win the Super Bowl, trailing only the Eagles (12 percent), Chiefs (11 percent) and Bills (10 percent). Additionally, it also believes a Super Bowl matchup between the Ravens and Eagles is the second most likely at 3.6 percent, just trailing a rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles.
"Two of the past three Super Bowls have been between Kansas City and Philadelphia," Walder wrote. "Will it be three of four? The 4.2% chance of a Super Bowl LIX repeat is the greatest of any combination of teams in our Super Bowl matchup projections, slightly besting the 3.6% chances of Ravens-Eagles and Bills-Eagles matchups."
FPI is primarily based on projected win totals from betting outlets, so those five teams making up the top tier comes as no surprise.
Hopefully for the Ravens, they'll be able to put it all together in January and live up to these lofty expectations.
