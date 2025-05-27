Ravens Finalize Preseason Schedule
The last remaining piece of the puzzle that is the Baltimore Ravens' preseason schedule is now in place.
At the same time they announced their regular season schedule, the Ravens announced exhibition games against the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. However, they did not announce the exact date and time for the game against the Commanders. In fact, this was one of the last preseason games without a confirmed date and time.
Until now, that is. On Tuesday, the Ravens announced that they will conclude their preseason schedule against the Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Aug. 23 at noon ET.
As next-door neighbors, Baltimore and Washington play each other pretty much every year in the preseason, only sometimes making an exception in years where they play in the regular season. Their last preseason meeting came in 2023, when the Commanders defeated the Ravens 29-28 in Landover to end their NFL-record preseason winning streak at 24 games.
Last year, the Ravens and Commanders didn't play in the preseason in lieu of their regular season matchup in Week 6, which Baltimore won 30-23 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Before this game, the Ravens will play the Colts at home on Aug. 7 and the Cowboys on the road on Aug. 16, with both games kicking off at 7 p.m. ET.
