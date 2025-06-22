Ravens' John Harbaugh Shows Impressive Strength at 62 Years Old
The Baltimore Ravens have quite a few athletic freaks on their roster, with running back Derrick Henry and edge rusher Mike Green being just a couple examples.
So leave it to head coach John Harbaugh, of all people, to pull off one of the most impressive athletic feats of minicamp week.
Recently Alison Harbaugh, John's daughter, shared a video of the 62-year-old coach not only squatting 405 pounds, but doing so eight times with relative ease. Watch out, Saquon Barkley and others, John Harbaugh's coming for the title of NFL squatting champion.
Unlike his younger brother in Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, who spent 15 seasons at the NFL level, John never made it to the professional level as a player. However, he was a standout defensive back at Miami University in Ohio, so he still has the family's athletic genes.
Despite not playing in the NFL himself, John is one of the league's most respected head coaches today. Entering his 18th season in Baltimore, he's the second longest-tenured head coach in the league only behind Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who has him beat by just one year. He also boasts a 185-115 record (including playoffs), six AFC North titles and a Super Bowl XLVII ring.
He may not be perfect, but then again, no coach is.
After falling short in the Divisional Round last season, Harbaugh and the Ravens will look to get back to the big game and win their first ring in over a decade this season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!