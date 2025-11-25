Ravens' Lamar Jackson Suffers New Injury Before Bengals Game

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has dealt with different injuries this season and has a new one ahead of the Week 13 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.

Lamar Jackson Has New Injury Before Bengals Game

The Ravens listed Jackson with a toe injury on the first injury report this week and didn't practice on Nov. 24.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson was good despite the injury, likely making this something non-serious.

Other Ravens players that joined Jackson in not practicing in the first session included defensive tackle Taven Bryan, safety Kyle Hamilton and nose tackle Travis Jones.

Jackson's Injury Troubles in 2025

Jackson has dealt with injuries this season that have sidelined him and also affected his performances.

He suffered a hamstring injury in the 37-20 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, which kept him from playing the next three games.

Jackson returned for a road matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, where he excelled, completing 18-of-23 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns in the 28-6 blowout victory.

Oct 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws downfield during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Injury problems still beleaguered Jackson, as he missed a practice two weeks ago with knee soreness and missed another practice last week with an ankle injury.

He has struggled in the past three games, even with the Ravens winning each matchup, completing just 44-of-77 passes, 57%, with one touchdown and two interceptions during that time.

Jackson completed 14-of-25 passes for 193 yards and two picks in the 23-16 road win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 11. He most recently completed 13-of-23 passes for 153 yards in the 23-10 home win over the New York Jets in Week 11.

This marks the first time he's thrown for less than 200 yards in three games in five seasons since 2020, plus the first time he's not thrown a touchdown pass in consecutive games in six years in 2019.

Jackson Addresses Injury Concerns

Jackson spoke following the win over the Jets and addressed how his injuries may affect his play.

He said that he should still be playing like he usually does, but that the offense as a whole isn't executing like they are supposed to.

"I can't call it, but I'm out there so I feel like I should still be able to do what I do. ... I feel like we just need to execute a lot better," Jackson said. "We’re getting great field position, but we're not putting points on the board. That has nothing to do with any injury."

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!