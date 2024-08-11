Ravens Have Backup QB Problem
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the single most valuable player in the entire NFL, in more ways than one.
Yes Jackson just won his second MVP award in the past five seasons, but it's also true in the sense that the offense revolves completely around him, possbily more than any other player. If he goes down, the Ravens go from a clear-cut Super Bowl contender to an average or even mediocre, especially after the departure of longtime backup Tyler Huntley this offseason.
Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles gave the Ravens the first chance to evaluate their backup situation, and the results were not encouraging to say the least.
Josh Johnson, a 38-year-old journeyman, got the start on Friday night, but only completed four of 12 passes for 62 yards. The Ravens have previously expressed confidence in Johnson's ability to run the offense when needed, but that performance certainly did not inspire confidence. Still, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh backed Johnson after the game, claiming "it's preseason."
"I think if you watch all of the preseason games, you're going to see the same things," Harbaugh said. "I thought he handled it well [and] made some really good throws. The timing and that sort of thing, yes, that's tough to evaluate, because the guys aren't all out there. It's not always going to look real great, but I thought he handled himself really well and made some really good throws. [He] protected the football like you want him to do and got us in the right plays, made some decisions on which plays to get us into, which is part of our offense, so that's kind of where it's at."
Devin Leary, a sixth-round pick out of Kentucky, took the reins in the second half, but didn't fare much better as he completed six of 10 passes for 37 yards. As a silver lining, though, he did score the Ravens' lone touchdown of the game on a QB sneak.
Emory Jones, a rookie undrafted free agent, took the final offensive snap of the game, but was sacked and fumbled to set up Philadelphia's game-winning field goal.
All in all, not an encouraging showing by Baltimore's backups. Perhaps this showing will push the Ravens to look for another quarterback, either via free agency or trade, but whether it's internal or external, some improvements clearly need to be made.
