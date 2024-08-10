Ravens Lose Wild Preseason Opener Against Eagles
The Baltimore Ravens' preseason slate began in heartbreaking fashion with a 16-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday at M&T Bank Stadium.
After Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliot missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left in the game, he got another chance after Ravens quarterback Emory Jones was strip-sacked. Philadelphia got the ball back with 12 seconds to play and ran the clock down to three seconds before taking a timeout.
On Elliot's second chance to win the game, he drilled the 49-yard field goal right between the uprights as time expired to hand Baltimore its third straight preseason loss.
Justin Tucker accounted for all of the Ravens' offense in the first half, making 46-yard and 21-yard field goals. Baltimore struggled to muster any momentum in the second half until a solid punt return from cornerback Damarion Williams set the Ravens up with good field position early in the fourth quarter.
After a fourth down conversion set the Ravens up deep in Eagles territory, they went for it on fourth and goal from the one-yard line and Devin Leary scored on a quarterback sneak to tie things up 13-13 with 5:46 left in the game. Baltimore ran 16 plays, chewing up 7 minutes and 54 seconds on its lone touchdown drive of the game.
Philadelphia scored each of its touchdowns after a pair of lengthy drives. The Eagles ran 17 plays and drove 75 yards in 8 minutes and 50 seconds to score their first touchdown of the game on a seven-yard pass from Kenny Pickett to rookie running back Will Shipley. In the third quarter, Philadelphia went 18 plays and 69 yards in 7 minutes and 31 seconds and took the lead on a two-yard touchdown run from Lew Nichols.
Owen Wright was the Ravens' leading rusher, as he ran for 33 yards on seven carries. Josh Johnson got the start under center and completed four of his 12 passes for 62 yards.
Ravens 2024 first-round pick Nate Wiggins had a strong showing, tallying three pass breakups, all of which came on their first defensive possession. He left the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.
Linebacker Trenton Simpson, who's tasked with replacing Patrick Queen on the Ravens' defense, led the team with 11 tackles.
Pickett completed 14 of 22 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown for Philadelphia.
Baltimore plays its second preseason game on Aug. 10 when it faces the Atlanta Falcons at home at noon ET.
