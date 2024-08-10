Five Players Who Impressed in Ravens Preseason Opener
The Baltimore Ravens' era of preseason dominance seems to be over, as they dropped their preseason opener to the Philadelphia Eagles 16-13.
That said, preseason games are more about player development than winning or losing, and there was quite a lot to like from Friday's game. So, here are five players, in no particular order, who stood out in the preseason opener.
CB Nate Wiggins
It didn't take long for Wiggins to live up to his status as a first-round pick. The 20-year-old had three pass breakups on his first drive alone, including an impressive swat on fourth down inside Ravens territory. He unfortunately left the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury, but he had already made his impact on the game.
"I'm very happy to see that," head coach John Harbaugh said of Wiggins' performance. "I think they kind of went at [Nate Wiggins] a bit, which was good to see, and heck yes. When you're a corner – a corner of his caliber – he wants that, so I think he was excited about that. He came up and made that hit later, so he played a good game."
LB Trenton Simpson
Simpson has some big shoes to fill this season as he takes over for the departed Patrick Queen, and he certainly made a strong first impression. The second-year linebacker played three quarters and recorded a game-high 11 tackles.
"Trenton is a guy that ... He just loves football," Harbaugh said. "He wants to be great at everything he does. I promise you – he's not happy with the way he played. He thinks he can play a lot better. He'll be looking to improve between now and next week, but that's a good start for him. He's never going to be afraid. He's always going to fly around and throw it in there, so he's our kind of guy."
RB Owen Wright
Wright earned the start at running back as he looks to compete for a roster spot, and though he didn't see many touches, he did make the most of them. The second-year running back accounted for 33 yards on seven carries (4.7 yards per attempt) and added a 17-yard reception. He earned a spot on the practice squad thanks to a strong preseason performance, and another one could help him land on the active roster.
OT Roger Rosengarten
The second-round pick out of Washington had a relatively quiet preseason debut, rotating with Patrick Mekari at right tackle. For a rookie offensive lineman, though, quiet is a exactly what a team wants. Rosengarten is still competing for the starting right tackle job, and Friday's performance shows that he's up to the task.
"Personally, I feel really good – [I] felt good going in, [and I] felt good going out," Rosengarten said. "Definitely [have] some things to clean up, you know – not every game is perfect, so go back, watch film and [I] look forward to it."
WR Tylan Wallace
Wallace had just two receptions for 26 yards, but one of those receptions - a 19-yard diving grab - was enough to earn a spot on this list. The fourth-year wideout is potentially on the roster bubble, but considering he had one of the Ravens' few passing highlights on the night, his chances of making it may have just gone up.
