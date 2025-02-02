Ravens Beef Up Trenches in Latest Mock Draft
The Baltimore Ravens rebuilt their offensive line admirably this season, replacing three starters from the 2023 squad with relatively few growing pains.
However, that may have just been the first phase of the rebuild.
This offseason, two more starters are set to hit free agency in left tackle Ronnie Stanley and left guard Patrick Mekari. There would be ways to address those departures internally, such as moving right tackle Roger Rosnegarten to the left side if Stanley were to leave, but there seems to be a very real chance they will add some outside help up front.
If they do decide to go that route, then what better way to do so than the upcoming NFL Draft? A young, cost-effective lineman, could be exactly what the Ravens need, and they've already been linked to several of them in mock drafts.
Most recently, NFL.com's Eric Edholm projected Baltimore to pick Arizona's Jonah Savaiinaea at No. 27 overall in his first 2025 mock draft.
"I could see Savaiinaea stepping in at either guard or tackle if the Ravens can't keep the O-line intact this offseason," Edholm wrote. "He has heavy hands, elite mass and a pretty high floor as a prospect."
A junior from American Samoa, Savaiinaea started 36 games over his three seasons at Arizona. He was the Wildcats' highest-graded player on offense at 75.9 this season, including an 82.7 pass-blocking grade. According to the Wildcats' website, he allowed four sacks, two quarterback hits and 10 hurries on 78 snaps.
"Durable three-year starter who is built like a right guard but has valuable protection experience as a collegiate tackle," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report. "Savaiinaea doesn’t have the athleticism to stick at right tackle in the NFL, but can play there in a pinch with some help. He’s very wide and can engulf smaller opponents as a base blocker while sealing off double teams and down blocks. His feet often deaden on contact, creating opportunities for defenders to leak through his edges in both the run and pass games. Savaiinaea’s size works to his advantage and he could become a serviceable starting guard in time."
Savaiinaea's versatility would be especially enticing if the Ravens have questions up front, and if he can develop as expected, he could be a solid starter for Baltimore.
