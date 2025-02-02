Ravens Hire College DC as Linebackers Coach
The coaching carousel continues to turn for the Baltimore Ravens.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have hired Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci as their new linebackers coach. Santucci, 36, is making the jump to the NFL for the first time after coaching at the collegiate level since 2010.
Santucci spent just one season at Georgia Tech, but helped turn the defense around in short order. The Yellow Jackets' defense was awful in 2023, ranking 131st nationally in rushing defense, 123rd in total defense and 108th in third-down defense. In 2024, though, they ranked 30th in rushing defense, 42nd in total defense and 22nd in third-down defense.
The Yellow Jackets also allowed 25.6 points per game in 2024, down from 29.5 points per game in 2023.
“That’s why I got hired,” Santucci said in July, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “That’s not pressure, that’s my job. That’s just what you sign up for. There’s an expectation that you do a good job. That’s the world we live in. It’s stop people, create takeaways and get the ball back to the offense and don’t let them score touchdowns. That’s not pressure, that’s just our job.”
Prior to that, Santucci spent the 2023 season leading a Duke defense that allowed an ACC-low 19 points per game. He's also coached in various roles at Texas A&M, Wake Forest, Notre Dame and Stony Brook, the latter being his alma mater.
Last month, the Ravens parted ways with inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone after just one season. Assistant defensive line coach/outside linebackers coach Matt Robinson remains on the staff, though perhaps Santucci's arrival could signal a change for him.
