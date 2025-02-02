Ravens' Lamar Jackson Hints at Super Bowl Favorite
With Super Bowl LIX just a week away, Baltimore Ravens fans - and NFL fans in general, really- may find it hard to root for either team in the big game.
On one hand, there's the Kansas City Chiefs, who are trying to become the first team to win three-straight Super Bowls and have drawn ire for how much they've won over the past several years, along with what many believe to be a league bias in their favor. On the other hand, there's the Philadelphia Eagles, who haven't been quite as successful as their opponent, but do have one of the most... passionate, for lack of a better word, fanbases in the entire league.
Both of these teams beat the Ravens this season, and the Chiefs knocked them out of last year's playoffs while the Eagles have a bit of a local rivalry. There doesn't seem to be a good choice to root for, but that didn't stop star quarterback Lamar Jackson from choosing a side.
Only one former Raven will take part in this game, that being Chiefs wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. When Brown posted photos of the AFC Championship Game celebration, including one of him hosting the Lamar Hunt Trophy, Jackson sent some words of encouragement to his former teammate.
“Congratulations, bro, let’s get it," Jackson wrote on his Instagram story.
Brown spent the first three seasons of his career in Baltimore from 2019-21, recording 195 receptions for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns in that time. There were some ups and downs in that time, but overall, Jackson and Brown formed a solid connection together.
However, that's not all to their relationship. They played against each other in Pop Warner leagues in South Florida, and their similar backgrounds helped them grow closer in Baltimore. Even today, they're clearly still close with one another.
Maybe Jackson isn't happy to root for the Chiefs as a whole - that's for him to decide - but he certainly has no problem rooting for his friend to win his first ring.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!