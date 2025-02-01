Colts Hire Former Ravens Coach
It didn't take longtime Baltimore Ravens assistant Chris Hewitt to land on his feet.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have hired Hewitt as their secondary coach/defensive pass game coordinator. He will work closely with new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who previously held the same role with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hewitt and the Ravens mutually agreed to part ways on Wednesday, ending his 13-year tenure in Baltimore. Hewitt, 50, started out as an assistant special teams coach, then continued to work his way up the staff. He took over the Ravens' secondary in 2015, and added assistant head coach to his title in 2024.
During his time leading Baltimore's secondary, Hewitt helped players such as Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Peters earn Pro Bowl honors.
With the poor play of the Ravens' seconday throughout the first half of last season, and the team bringing back Chuck Pagano - who ironically used to be the Colts' head coach - as a senior secondary coach earlier this week, the writing may have been on the wall for Hewitt.
Still, it's good to see him land on his feet just a few days later, and he'll undoubtedly have a big role to play on Shane Steichen's staff.
