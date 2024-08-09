Ravens Believe They Have Kickoff Rule Advantage
When the Baltimore Ravens make their long-awaited return to the field on Friday night, one could say that it marks their first step into a new era of football.
OK, that's a bit dramatic, but the NFL's new kickoff rules have forced teams to adjust on the fly. The new rule borrows heavily from the XFL, and features both teams line up far closer to each other than before. Players on both teams also cannot start moving until the returner fields the ball or it lands inside the 20-yard line.
It's certainly an odd change, and the jury still seems to be out among fans. Based on the first few preseason games, though, it certainly seems to have fulfilled its purpose of bringing the kickoff return back to prominence.
For Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who has nearly 20 years of experience as a special teams coach, the rule change provides a new opportunity.
“I’m hopeful that we come out here, and we act and look like we know what we’re doing,” Harbaugh said, per the Baltimore Sun. “We hope we coach it the right way, and we hope it’s an advantage for us the first part of the season.
“The first preseason game, all of the fans, we’re all going to be closely to see what it looks like.”
Baltimore has prepared well for the new rules, bringing in former All-Pro Deonte Harty to take advantage of the increased volume of returns. Other special teams players, including kicker Justin Tucker, have also stated that they want to become more physical this season.
It will undoubtedly take the Ravens some time to get used to the new rule, but their preparation and Harbaugh's special teams background make them well-equipped to handle the change.
