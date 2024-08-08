Ravens Rookie Looking to Prove Himself in Preseason
No position has more question marks heading into this season for the Baltimore Ravens than the offensive line.
Baltimore has to replace three of its five starters from an offensive line that anchored the league's best rushing attack last season. Among the players vying to be one of the new starters is 2024 second-round pick Roger Rosengarten. With the uncertainty that still remains among the Ravens' starting offensive line, Rosengarten knows he'll have an opportunity to prove himself and become the team's starting right tackle with his play in the preseason.
"Yes, absolutely,' Rosengarten told reporters on Wednesday. "I come into practice, games [and] meeting rooms with that mentality to just compete and be the best offensive lineman can. That's my whole main goal – just to day-to-day, stack days and make sure I'm doing my absolute best – and good results will come out from there."
Rosengarten was a two-year starter at right tackle for the Washington Huskies. In his two seasons as the starting right tackle, the 6-foot-6 lineman didn't allow a single sack across 1,948 pass-block snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Rosengarten's play earned him a solid 71.0 PFF grade across his time at Washington.
The Huskies' play on the offensive line earned the 2023 Joe Moore Award, which goes to the best offensive line unit in College Football. Quarterback Michael Penix, who was taken with the No. 8 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons, was only sacked 11 times in 13 games.
Rosengarten's ability to protect Penix's blindside as a left-handed quarterback bodes well for himself and the Ravens if he can translate that success to the NFL. If Rosengarten can live up to the billing as a second-round pick and become one of the team's three new starters as a rookie, Baltimore may have one of its question marks on the offensive line answered for the foreseeable future.
The Ravens begin their preseason slate on Friday when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!