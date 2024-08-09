Ravens vs. Eagles Preview: Back in the Saddle Again
Rejoice, Baltimore Ravens fans, as the team finally returns to the field for a home preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night.
It may not have the same allure as a regular season game and most stars - including Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and more - won't play, but still, it'll be good to see the Ravens back on the field in any capacity. Additionally, this game could provide valuable insight, if not outright answers, into some burning questions throughout the offseason.
Of course, the question on everyone's mind is how the offensive line will turn out. The Ravens haven't officially announced starters at left guard, right guard or right tackle yet, and while that likely won't change after this game, the picture should come into much greater focus at least.
"I think we'll get a lot of questions answers in this game in terms of where everybody's at at this time in a real game situation," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday. "Blocking, tackling, catching the ball, how we handle our assignments, things like that will be very interesting."
Sticking with the offense, it will be interesting to see if any young/depth wide receivers can separate themselves from the pack.
Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor - Baltimore's top three receivers - likely won't play at all on Friday, which opens the door for players such as converted wideout Malik Cunningham and undrafted free agent Dayton Wade to show what they've got. Devontez Walker, a fourth-round rookie out of North Carolina, will also make his much-anticipated Ravens debut on Friday.
As for the defense, probably the most intriguing position to watch will be edge rusher. The Ravens lost a good deal of their sack production from last season, so it will be up to the youngsters to help soften the blow. The player to keep an eye on will undoubtedly be David Ojabo, who showed great promise in college but has only played five games in two seasons due to injury.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens and Eagles will see each other again in the regular season, as they play on Dec. 1 in Baltimore.
