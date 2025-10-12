Ravens Add Three Players for Rams Game
The Baltimore Ravens made a trio of roster transactions on Saturday ahead of their Week 6 interconference clash with the Los Angeles Rams. They are using standard practice squad elevations on veteran quarterback Tyler Huntley and undrafted rookie safety Keondre Jackson, as well as signing third-year defensive tackle C.J. Okoye to the 53-man roster and waiving undrafted rookie safety Reuben Lowery.
News of Lowery hitting the waiver wire was reported before the rest of the moves and didn't come as much of a surprise, given they added a pair of veteran safeties this past week. The first-year pro out of the University of Tennessee Chattanooga defied long odds to make the final roster after starring during the offseason and preseason.
Lowery appeared in three of the Ravens' first five games and is coming off his first career start in Week 5. He was one of several young players who struggled in a lopsided loss to the Houston Texans. There's a chance he could still end up staying in Baltimore if he clears waivers and is re-signed to the practice squad.
Taking his spot on the 53-man roster is Okoye, who began the season on the practice squad. He still had one standard elevation left to utilize after getting called up in each of the Ravens' last two games. Those marked the first snaps the massive Nigerian native ever took in an NFL regular-season game, as the international pathway player spent his first two seasons on the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad.
Okoye played 24 defensive snaps in his debut in Week 4 and 38 in Week 5, recording 7 total tackles, including 5 solos, and a quarterback hit in the two games combined. He is officially a full-time member of the Ravens' interior defensive line rotation that includes fourth-year pro Travis Jones, sixth-round rookie Aeneas Peebles and journeyman veterans Brent Urban and John Jenkins.
Against a potent Rams ground attack that excels at pounding the rock between the tackles, Okoye's size and strength will be needed to clog up rushing lanes, take on blocks and allow the linebackers to make plays.
This will mark Jackson's first regular-season action of his career, as he was elevated mostly to fill Lowery's role on special teams rather than to provide additional depth at safety. The former Illinois State standout in both phases of the game during the preseason with his physicality and tackling ability.
With franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson out due to a hamstring injury for the second week in a row, Huntley was elevated to serve as the backup to veteran signal-caller Cooper Rush again. He didn't see any action in last week's game despite it essentially getting out of reach at halftime, down 24-3. Hopefully, he won't just be holding a clipboard the entire time again and can come on to help add the threat of the quarterback run to what has been a disappointing ground game this year, but especially with Jackson out.
