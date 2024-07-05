Ravens Biggest Need Before Training Camp
The Baltimore Ravens are currently on their "summer break," but they can't afford to get too comfy. Rookies report to training camp on July 13, veterans report a week after that, and soon enough the Ravens will find themselves in the thick of the season.
While the Ravens seem ready to make yet another run at a Super Bowl title, there are some notable red flags on the roster. By far the biggest one is the offensive line, which saw three starters depart this offseason with inexperienced players in line to replace them. In an absolutely crucial season for the Ravens, their new-look offensive line could make or break their championship ambitions.
Baltimore hasn't heard the end of these offensive line concerns, and they won't be stopping any time soon. Unsurprisingly, CBS Sports' Josh Edwards named offensive line as the Ravens' biggest concern ahead of training camp.
"Baltimore is currently in a position to start two players along the offensive line who played a combined 191 offensive snaps in the NFL last season," Edwards writes. "Utility man Patrick Mekari has been able to step into any role asked of him. However, the Ravens traded Morgan Moses to the Jets, and veteran offensive guard Kevin Zeitler signed with the Lions. Roger Rosengarten was drafted in the second round as the replacement right tackle and Andrew Vorhees, a seventh-round pick from the prior year, is penciled in as the starting left guard. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has battled injuries in recent years. There is a lot of unknown in that unit."
It was a very close call for this title, though. The Ravens' pass rush, which saw Jadeveon Clowney leave after posting 9.5 sacks last year, was a close runner-up for the team's biggest need.
"With defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald accepting a head coaching job in the Pacific Northwest, it provides a bit more mystery as to how the defense will perform this season," Edwards writes. "Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Patrick Queen are gone from last year's roster. Will they be able to facilitate enough of a pass rush with Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Kyle Van Noy and Adisa Isaac?"
There's no doubt that the Ravens have a very talented roster, but in order to get where they truly want to go, they'll have to answer the myriad of questions in the trenches.
