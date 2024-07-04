Former MVP Shows Respect For Ravens' Lamar Jackson
If Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson isn't already the best rushing quarterback of all time, then he's certainly in the conversation.
Jackson was such an electric athlete in college that some believed he would move to wide receiver at the NFL level. Not only has he stuck with the quarterback position, but cemented himself as one of the best and most exciting players at the position. He already holds the single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 1,206 back in 2019, and he doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.
Even other players on the dual-threat quarterback Mount Rushmore, for lack of a better term, believe Jackson is already the best to ever do it. Longtime Carolina Panthers star and 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton was recently asked on his "4th and 1" podcast if he believes he's the best dual-threat quarterback to play, and while he may have a decent argument for the title, he instead deferred to Jackson for that honor.
"Well, Lamar's style is a little different than mine. He got big play [potential], any play. Yes, he got speed that I never had, and he's just electric," Newton said. "And then I played the game more... powerful. Yeah I can run, but I might probably get caught. [Michael] Vick, Lamar, they ain't getting caught."
Newton, who holds the all-time record for rushing attempts and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, is not alone in that opinion. Despite playing for a fraction of the time as some of his fellow quarterbacks, Jackson is already in the top five among quarterbacks in several career rushing stats. With others high on the list either retired or slowing down, it's could be just a matter of time before he tops the list in all those stats.
Aside from Newton, other quarterbacks competing for the title include Vick, Russell Wilson, Randall Cunningham and more. That's certainly some stiff competition, but Jackson has shown that he's more than capable of overcoming it. Doubly so if he wins a Super Bowl, which few rushing quarterbacks ever have.
