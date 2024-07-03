Reason For Ravens' O-Line Overhaul Revealed
After losing three starters this offseason, the Baltimore Ravens' offensive line has been the subject of non-stop questions over the past several months.
Of those questions, the biggest one may also be the simplest: why? Why would a contending team willingly part ways with three starting linemen, two via free agency and one via trade.
As it turns out, there is indeed a method to the madness. In a recent mailbag article, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic noted how the Ravens' offensive line moves were deliberately made to solve specific needs, even if it doesn't seem that way at first glance.
"The Ravens wanted to get younger, healthier and more athletic up front," Zrebiec writes. "That realization didn’t just hit them after the AFC Championship Game.
"Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was turning 30 in March and coming off another injury-marred year. Right tackle Morgan Moses was turning 33 and played much of last year with a torn pec. Right guard Kevin Zeitler was turning 34 and battled a knee issue last season. Moses and Zeitler have had standout careers, but they’ve played a ton of snaps and the Ravens understood the potential for more physical challenges going forward was going to be high. It was a classic case of the Ravens believing it’s always better to move on from a guy a year too early than a year too late. As for John Simpson, the Ravens believe they can get similar production for less than what he was paid in free agency."
If the Ravens wanted to get younger up front, then they certainly accomplished that. Moses and Zeitler are in their early-mid 30s, and while Simpson isn't nearly as old, he is turning 27 next month. On the other hand, projected starting guards Andrew Vorhees and Ben Cleveland are both 25. Second-round rookie Roger Rosengarten, who's expected to take over for Moses at right tackle, is just 22 and one of the youngest players on the roster.
Still, moving from proven veterans to unproven younger players is always a gamble. Zeitler and Moses especially were some of the better players at their respective positions, so their replacements have massive shoes to fill.
It's not an exaggeration to say that the Ravens' offensive line can make or break their season, so they better hope that this plan works out for them.
