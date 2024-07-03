Ravens Rivals Announce Passing Of Beloved Mascot
Sadly, one of the Baltimore Ravens' AFC North rivals is in a state of mourning after the loss of their beloved animal mascot.
On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced on social media that mascot Swagger Jr., a 6-year-old pure bred bull mastiff who also went by "SJ," has tragically passed away.
"We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved mascot, SJ," the Browns wrote on X. "We are so grateful for his many years of loyal support and cherish all of the wonderful memories he helped create for fans young and old."
Swagger Jr. was the son of the original Swagger, who served as the team's live mascot from 2014-2019. Sadly, Swagger also passed away at just 6 years old in February 2020 after a battle with cancer and a stroke. No cause of death for Swagger Jr. was given.
"SJ" would run out of the tunnel before player introductions at home games, remain on the sideline during games and greet fans underneath the tunnel as well. He was also a staple at team events and training camp each year.
As fierce as the rivalry between the Ravens and Browns can be, seeing a beloved mascot and companion pass on is sad no matter the fandom.
