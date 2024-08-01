Ravens CB Ready for More Targets
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens became a breakout star in the secondary last season, but it certainly did not come easy.
According to Pro Football Reference, Stephens was targeted 108 times last season, the third-most in the entire league. Nonetheless, he held up very well as he allowed an 80.6 passer rating on those targets.
Now heading into his fourth season, Stephens is more than ready for opposing quarterbacks to throw his way once again.
"Honestly, I really don't care," Stephens told reporters Wednesday. "Honestly, my mindset every play is, 'The ball's coming to me.' Even if it's fourth-and-inches, I feel like the ball's coming to me – so I'm just [trying to] win my one-on-ones – that's what my mindset is."
Part of the reason for Stephens' huge number of targets is that he became the Ravens' de facto No. 1 corner with Marlon Humphrey out. It was great for him to get experience as a top cornerback, but he's nowhere near done yet.
"Last year, I just felt like I just got my feet wet last year, and I don't even think about last year anymore to be honest; it's a new year – I've got to go out and prove myself," Stephens said. "I'm sure there's a lot of doubters still out there – like I said, I'm expecting the ball every play, and so yes, I definitely have a chip on my shoulder."
The 26-year-old's breakout performance was fantastic to watch, but it comes at a price for the Ravens, literally. Stephens is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and if he keeps playing like he did last season, he's in for a massive raise over his current cap hit of around $3.3 million. The Ravens are already projected to be over next year's salary cap, and with them drafting Nate Wiggins and T.J. Tampa, they may already be planning for Stephen's departure.
For now, though, Stephen's focus remains solely on his on-field play.
"I'm not even worried about it. I'm just here to do my job – the rest will take care of itself, and I'll let that side just handle itself. I can't really do anything about it on my own – all I can do is come out here on the field and continue to prove myself."
