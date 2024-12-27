Ravens Can Keep Climbing Up Playoff Bracket
The Baltimore Ravens received probably the best Christmas present they could've asked for: control of their own destiny.
With their 31-2 win over the Houston Texans, as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers' 29-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the day, the Ravens took sole possession of first place in the AFC North for the first time this season. It seemed improbable just a few weeks ago, as Baltimore trailed Pittsburgh by two games and lost the tiebreaker coming out of its Week 14 bye, but the past few weeks have played out in just the perfect way.
The path to a second-straight AFC North title is crystal clear. If the Ravens defeat the Cleveland Browns in the regular season finale in Week 18, they will repeat as division champions. ESPN's Football Power Index gives them a 76.8 percent chance to win that game, though considering the Browns won the first meeting of the season 29-24 back in Week 8, the Ravens don't want to repeat the same mistake.
The Ravens could also win the division if the Steelers lose to the Cincinnati Bengals in their regular season finale, though that's obviously not very satisfying. Pittsburgh won the first meeting of the season 44-38 in Week 13.
In all likelihood, the Ravens would end up as the AFC's No. 3 seed if they win the division, as ESPN gives them an 82 percent chance to earn that seed. However, there is still a very slim chance for them to earn the No. 2 seed.
For that to happen, they'd need to beat the Browns and have the Buffalo Bills lose their remaining two games, first against the New York Jets on Sunday and then against the New England Patriots in Week 18. Considering those two teams have a combined record of 7-23, though, Baltimore fans probably shouldn't hold their breath.
Assuming they hold on to the No. 3 seed, the Ravens' most likely opponent would be the Los Angeles Chargers (62 percent chance to earn No. 6 seed) in another matchup between the Harbaugh brothers, but the Steelers (18 percent) and Denver Broncos (16 percent) have solid odds as well. If they manage to steal the No. 2 seed, then they'd likely face the Broncos (58 percent chance to earn No. 7 seed) in the wild card round, with the Chargers (15 percent) and Indianapolis Colts (13 percent) being other possible opponents.
If they lose the division, then the Ravens would be locked in as the No. 5 seed and face the No. 4 seed Texans in the wild card round. They obviously demolished the Texans less than 48 hours ago at the time of posting, but it would still be better to start the postseason at home.
With just over a week of regular season action to go, the Ravens' exact playoff fate will be clear very soon.
