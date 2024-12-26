Pat McAfee Makes Big Donation After Ravens TE's Touchdown
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had himself one heck of a Christmas, and brought out some holiday spirit in the process.
Andrews, who became the Ravens' all-time leader in total touchdowns (rushing and receiving) just a few weeks ago, had just two receptions in Wednesday's dominant win over the Houston Texans, but they were both critically important. The first was a 67-yard catch-and-run to get the Ravens into the red zone, while the second was a 1-yard touchdown to essentially end the game in the middle of the third quarter.
The seventh-year tight end has always had a nose for the end zone, but this marks the first time that he's scored a touchdown in five-straight games. To celebrate the occasion, Pat McAfee announced that he would donate $50,000 to a charity of Andrews' choosing. Andrews, who was a guest on McAfee's show earlier this week when the former punter made the offer, chose T1D Breakthrough, a Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy group.
Andrews, who has Type 1 diabetes and wears an insulin pump when not playing football, has used his platform to promote the cause throughout his career, so now getting to raise some good money for a charity he clearly believes in is a great opportunity.
A three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2021 All-Pro, Andrews has been on an absolute tear since his slow start to the season. He now has 10 touchdowns in his past 11 games, tying his single-season career-high.
The Ravens' offense seems to be humming as the playoffs draw near, and Andrews' hot streak is a huge reason why.
