Pat McAfee Makes Big Donation After Ravens TE's Touchdown

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews brought out some Christmas spirit with his latest touchdown.

Pat McAfee talks on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the College Football Playoff first round game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Tennessee Volunteers in Columbus on Dec. 21, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had himself one heck of a Christmas, and brought out some holiday spirit in the process.

Andrews, who became the Ravens' all-time leader in total touchdowns (rushing and receiving) just a few weeks ago, had just two receptions in Wednesday's dominant win over the Houston Texans, but they were both critically important. The first was a 67-yard catch-and-run to get the Ravens into the red zone, while the second was a 1-yard touchdown to essentially end the game in the middle of the third quarter.

The seventh-year tight end has always had a nose for the end zone, but this marks the first time that he's scored a touchdown in five-straight games. To celebrate the occasion, Pat McAfee announced that he would donate $50,000 to a charity of Andrews' choosing. Andrews, who was a guest on McAfee's show earlier this week when the former punter made the offer, chose T1D Breakthrough, a Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy group.

Andrews, who has Type 1 diabetes and wears an insulin pump when not playing football, has used his platform to promote the cause throughout his career, so now getting to raise some good money for a charity he clearly believes in is a great opportunity.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2021 All-Pro, Andrews has been on an absolute tear since his slow start to the season. He now has 10 touchdowns in his past 11 games, tying his single-season career-high.

The Ravens' offense seems to be humming as the playoffs draw near, and Andrews' hot streak is a huge reason why.

