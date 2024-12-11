Ravens DT Shares Story of Steelers Trade
For as heated as the Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry is, there are a surprising number of players who have been on both sides of it.
Just this season alone, there are several players on one team who played for the other. Baltimore has former Steelers Arthur Maulet and Diontae Johnson, while Pittsburgh has former Ravens Patrick Queen and DeShon Elliott, just to name a few.
Expanding to the practice squad, there's even more such players. One example is defensive tackle Chris Wormley, who began his career in Baltimore, was traded to Pittsburgh and is now back where it all started in a limited role.
That trade, which took place in 2020, was just the second ever between the arch rivals. At the time, Wormley felt disrespected by the trade, not helped by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly telling him, "When a team trades you within the division, they're telling you what they think of you." Now that a few years have passed, though, he has a new perspective.
"When I look back at it, those three years in Pittsburgh were three of my best seasons when it comes to production," Wormley said on Nithin Ramachandra's "The NR Hour Sports Show." "I'm very thankful, looking back on it. Hindsight's always 20/20. Even DeCosta, our GM, he said, 'You're welcome' to me when I saw him a couple months ago when I was first coming back here."
In three seasons with the Steelers, Wormley recorded 8.5 of his 11 sacks throughout his eight-year career. He was particularly effective against Baltimore, recording four sacks in as many games against his former team.
Since he's now returned to Baltimore, though, it's clear Wormley has moved past any issues he may have had. He may be only on the practice squad now, but it's clear Wormley has grown quite a bit between his two stints with the Ravens.
