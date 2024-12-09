Best Moments of Ravens' 2024 Season So Far
Over the bye week, the Baltimore Ravens have had some time to look back at the season thus far while preparing for what's ahead, and it only feels appropriate to do the same here.
Baltimore has had some ups and downs throughout the season, though thankfully more of the former. So, before the Ravens return to the field later this week, here's a look back at some of their best moments throughout the year.
Derrick Henry Arrives in Baltimore
Believe it or not, Henry actually had a slow start to the season with two relatively underwhelming games early on. He looked far more like himself in a Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys, but it was his performance in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills that really showed he's still just as good as ever, if not better.
On the Ravens' first offensive play of the game, Henry took off for an 87-yard touchdown while going completely untouched. The King would go on to finish the game with 199 rushing yards and two total touchdowns to earn his first of two AFC Offensive Player of the Week awards this season.
Lamar Jackson becomes Houdini, Again
Jackson is no stranger to incredible, highlight-reel plays, but even by his standards, this play was something special.
Trailing by 10 late against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, the Ravens had a chance to make it a one-score game once again late in the fourth quarter. This play looked like a disaster in the making when Jackson had to scoop up a low snap, but he made magic happen when he rolled out to his right, stiff-armed Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard and found tight end Isaiah Likely for an incredible touchdown. It's a play that simply needs to be seen to be believed, and even then, it's still hard to believe it actually happened.
Marlon Humphrey Comes Up Clutch
Let's stick with the same game, and just a few minutes later at that. Even after Jackson's magic act, the Ravens still trailed by three as the Bengals got the ball back. They needed a big play to have a chance, and Humphrey gave them just that with a clutch interception of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The Ravens would go on to tie the game and eventually win 41-38 in overtime.
Humphrey has had several clutch moments throughout the season, from his two picks to turn the tide against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 to his game-changing forced fumble against the Bengals in Week 10, but this play is easily his most impactful.
Tylan Wallace Breaks Loose
Another play against the Bengals, though this time in the second matchup of the season. Baltimore had swung momentum in its favor, but still trailed by seven early in the fourth quarter. Facing a third down deep in his own territory, Wallace hauled in a short pass from Jackson and tightroped down the sideline for an 84-yard catch and run, the first receiving touchdown of his career. That score put the Ravens a point away from tying the game up, and they would win 35-34 to sweep the season series.
Justice Hill Ices Chargers
There had to be at least one moment from the "HarBowl," and wwhat better than the play that essentially sealed Baltimore's victory?
Leading by seven halfway through the fourth quarter, the Ravens once again dealt a knockout blow with a long touchdown run. It wasn't Jackson or Henry this time, but rather Hill, who's normally a complementary back. The Ravens won the game 30-23, giving John Harbaugh another win over his younger brother Jim.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!