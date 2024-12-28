Ravens Clean Up in Two Key Areas
No one doubted the Baltimore Ravens' potential, but for most of the season, it felt as if they were their own worst enemy.
From defensive miscues to missed kicks by future Hall of Famer Justin Tucker to the seemingly endless penalties, there were plenty of unforced errors to speak of. They proved incredibly costly too, as all five of the Ravens' losses came by one score largely because of them.
Recently, though, Baltimore has cleaned up its act substantially, and it's made a world of difference. The defensive turnaround has been the biggest story, but the other two areas deserve a mention as well.
First, Tucker has looked far more like himself since the Ravens came out of their bye week. In his last three games, the seven-time Pro Bowler has made all 13 of his extra points and all three of his field goals, two of them from 50+ yards away. It's been a tough season for Tucker, but his continued belief in himself seems to be paying off in a big way.
"As much as I try to stay positive about it, it's very real that I kind of lean into the negative reinforcement sometimes," Tucker said after a Week 16 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I tell myself, like, 'You have to make this kick if you are worth anything to this team, if you're worth anything to your teammates – all the work that you put in – you have to make this kick. You don't have a choice.' I'm kind of trying to toe that line and just remain the same, which is easier said than done, given the nature of the pressures that come with playing in this league.
"At the exact same time, I have great teammates, I have great coaches, [and] we have a great organization, so as far as our confidence goes, that's never wavering. That's just a matter of seeing the results, seeing our work come to fruition in a significant way, like it did tonight."
Second, the penalties have been far less of an issue as of late. In the Ravens' past two games, they've had just five penalties for 40 yards. Before that, they were one of, if not the most penalized team in the league, averaging over eight per game.
"It really was a big emphasis this week, knowing that the last time [against Pittsburgh] we did all that and still only lost by two points," tight end Isaiah Likely said after the Steelers game. "We knew if we could keep the turnovers to little to none and turnovers the same, it gives us an opportunity to just play football."
The Ravens know how effective they are when at full strength, so to see them finally stay out of their own way has been a very welcome sight. It comes at the perfect time too, with the playoffs being just over two weeks away.
