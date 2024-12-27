Ravens' Derrick Henry Shares Thoughts on MVP Race
The Baltimore Ravens were able to dominate the Houston Texans on Christmas Day by a final score of 31-2. It was arguably their best win of the season from a football perspective. All day long, they won every single aspect of the game.
Once again, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry put together impressive offensive performances. They have the Ravens firing on all cylinders at the right time of year.
Jackson ended up completing 10 of his 15 pass attempts for 168 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also picked up 87 yards and a touchdown on just four carries.
Henry, on the other hand, carried the football 27 times for 147 yards and a touchdown, while catching two passes for 18 yards.
Speaking of Jackson, he has closed the gap between himself and Josh Allen in the NFL MVP race. From a pure numbers perspective, he has had the better season.
Following Baltimore's big win over the Texans, Henry spoke out with his thoughts on the MVP race. He thinks that Jackson should win the award.
"He deserves it," Henry said. "He's been doing this for a long time, and it's only right for him to get a third one. The stats prove it."
Of course, Henry is a little bit biased. However, Jackson has been outperforming Allen from an overall statistical perspective.
On the season in 16 games, Jackson has completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,955 yards, 39 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. He has racked up 852 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Allen has completed 63.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,549 yards, 26 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has picked up 514 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. Those numbers have come in 15 games.
Clearly, the numbers are not simply due to Jackson having played one more game thus far.
Looking at the numbers, Jackson should be the league's MVP. Allen just happens to be the popular player trending for the award.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see who the NFL chooses to give the prestigious award to. Jackson is more than deserving of the award, but there is a very real chance that he might not get it.
