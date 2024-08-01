Ravens Rival, Browns RB Suffers Scary Injury
As the Baltimore Ravens continue through training camp, they're still keeping a close eye on their AFC North rivals. Unfortunately, one of said rivals saw a gruesome injury.
Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman, who signed with the team earlier this offseason, reportedly suffered a horrifying injury during a punt drill in practice. According to reports, it occured during a punt drill and that Foreman needed to be placed on a stretcher. The 28-year-old reportedly needed to be carted off on a backboard before being taken to an ambulance. He was then helicoptered to a local hospital. He does have movement in all extremities, the team announced.
The Browns released a statement on Foreman's condition shortly after news of the injury broke.
“During practice today, Browns RB D'Onta Foreman sustained a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain," the team said, per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. "The Browns athletic training staff deployed their standard emergency action procedures to immobilize Foreman. He was taken to an ambulance and is being transported via helicopter to a Medical Center in Roanoke, VA to undergo further medical evaluation. Foreman had movement in all his extremities. Updates will be provided as more information is received.”
Foreman, a 2017 third-round pick by the Houston Texans, has bounced around the league quite a bit, playing for four different teams in seven seasons. He has been a solidly effective rusher, though, racking up 1,905 yards and 12 touchdowns over the past three seasons.
After signing a one-year deal with Cleveland this offseason, Foreman appeared to be in line for a significant role, at least until Nick Chubb returns from a devastating knee injury last season. Now, though, the main focus is making sure he's healthy on a personal level, with his playing status being secondary at most.
