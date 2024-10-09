Ravens Could Add Dolphins Veteran Pass Rusher
The Baltimore Ravens have done an incredible job rebounding from a rough start, as they have won three straight games to improve to 3-2 on the season.
However, it still seems pretty clear that the Ravens could stand to add some more pieces, and Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports sees a potential target for them: Miami Dolphins pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah.
"The defense still has an above-average pass-rushing group but they’re getting younger," Palacios wrote. "David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh need a new third man to help get comfortable switching talent to get after the quarterback. Kyle Van Noy is still the leader of the pack so it makes sense to bring in a veteran who could make this defense into a superstar-caliber to make a quarterback’s life hard."
Baltimore lost a couple of key defensive pieces to free agency this past offseason, as both Jadeveon Clowney and Patrick Queen departed.
The Ravens have still managed to log 16 sacks in spite of those losses, with Van Noy leading the way with six of them. That being said, it would not hurt for Baltimore to bring in another pass rusher, and Ogbah would represent an affordable veteran addition.
Through the first five games of 2024, Ogbah has logged 18 tackles and a couple of sacks, so the 30-year-old is still clearly productive.
Last season, Ogbah registered 20 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
The Oklahoma State product entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.
Ogbah's two most productive campaigns came in 2020 and 2021, when he racked up nine sacks in each of the two seasons.
We'll see if the Ravens attempt to make a move for Ogbah before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.
