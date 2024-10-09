Ravens Three Breakout Players Through Five Games
The Baltimore Ravens have certainly flipped a switch after an 0-2 start to the season, reeling off three straight wins against tough opponents.
While Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the expected suspects are the biggest reason for the Ravens' turnaround, there are other unsung heroes that deserve credit, as well.
Here are three breakout players for Baltimore through Week 5.
Odafe Oweh, LB
There were some questions about the Ravens' pass rush heading into the season thanks to the loss of both Jadeveon Clowney and Patrick Queen in free agency.
Well, thus far, those questions have been answered.
The Ravens have rattled off 16 sacks thus far, with Kyle Van Noy leading the way with six. You would think Nnamdi Madubuike would come in second, but instead, it's linebacker Odafe Oweh, who has already logged 3.5 sacks.
Oweh, who played his collegiate football at Penn State, was selected by Baltimore with the 31st overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 25-year-old had a few decent seasons to begin his career, but he really appears to becoming into his own here in 2024.
Justice Hill, RB
Henry is getting all of the shine, and deservedly so. After all, he is averaging a ridiculous six yards per carry in spite of being 30 years old.
However, Justice Hill has also been impressive, having already caught 17 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown as a receiver out of the backfield.
He hasn't gotten much of a chance to run the football with Henry getting the vast majority of the carries, but Hill is providing Jackson with a very nice security blanket in checkdowns and on screen passes.
The Oklahoma State product maxed out at 28 catches for 206 yards and a score last year, and it's looking like he is going to shatter those marks this season.
Trenton Simpson, LB
The Ravens took Trenton Simpson in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and during his rookie campaign, he made minimal impact, posting 13 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.
Well, through five contests in 2024, Simpson has already racked up 25 tackles, a half of a sack and four quarterback hits.
Simpson ranks third on the team in tackles behind Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton and is coming off of a season-high six stops in Baltimore's Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Still just 23 years old, Simpson could be emerging into the next great Ravens linebacker.
