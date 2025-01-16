Ravens Could Fill Glaring Need with Packers Star
The Baltimore Ravens have long been accustomed to regularly having one of the best defenses in the NFL, but things changed this year, particularly in terms of pass defense.
The Ravens' secondary struggled mightily all season long, resulting in Baltimore trying to patch things up by swinging a trade for the rapidly declining Tre'Davious White at the trade deadline.
The Ravens ranked 31st in the league in defending the pass this year, so this is absoutely an area they will look to address during the offseason.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports envisions a potential solution: Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.
"The Baltimore Ravens will have one of the most explosive offenses as long as quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the roster. However, the team’s defense has yet to replicate that same success since cornerbacks like Brandon Stephens have their struggles," Palacios wrote.
"This leaves rookie Nate Wiggins to pick up the slack but it’s unusual for a rookie to take on that much workload. It shouldn’t surprise anyone if this bites them in the end but someone like Alexander could provide veteran insurance the Ravens are looking for," he continued.
Alexander has a couple of years left on his deal, and while Palacios is suggesting that Baltimore trades for him, he actually could be a potential cut candidate.
The two-time Pro Bowler has played in just 14 games the last two seasons due to injuries, and dating back to 2021, he has appeared in a grand total of 34 contests.
When healthy, Alexander is unquestionably one of the better corners in the NFL, but that's just the problem: he has tremendous difficulty staying on the field.
It seems hard to imagine the Ravens parting with any sort of valuable draft capital to acquire such an injury-prone player, so they may either wait for the Packers to potentially cut him or just try their luck in free agency or the draft.
