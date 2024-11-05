Ravens Trade Rams for Former First-Round CB
The Baltimore Ravens were able to acquire wide receiver Diontae Johnson last week to improve their offense and were hopeful to circle back around to making a trade on the defensive side of the football as well.
Now, they have been able to do just that.
According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens have acquired Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre'Davious White.
Pelissero also reported that Baltimore was in on trying to acquire Marshon Lattimore, but when he was traded elsewhere they circled back around and were able to acquire White.
Along with White, a 2027 seventh-round was included in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick.
White used to be a star cornerback during his time with the Buffalo Bills. He went through injury issues and is now back at full health.
So far this season with the Rams, White has played in four games, racking up 12 tackles and two defended passes. The 29-year-old defensive back has been unable to carve out a consistent role for himself in Los Angeles.
These are the kinds of moves that Super Bowl contenders can win in a big way with. Should White be able to bounce back and play at the level that he's shown himself capable of, he could be the move that completely rounds out the Ravens' defense.
Once again, the Baltimore front office has made it clear that they're all-in on the 2024 NFL season. The Ravens were already a Super Bowl favorite, but the moves to acquire Johnson and White were exactly what the doctor ordered.
It will be interesting to see how White fits into the Baltimore defense. He's got major talent, but he has to be able to perform at a high level on a consistent basis. We'll just have to wait and see if he can do that.
