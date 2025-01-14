Former Coach Shouts Out Ravens' Derrick Henry
Before joining the Baltimore Ravens, Derrick Henry was an equally-dominant force for the Tennessee Titans.
Henry, 31, spent the first eight seasons of his career in the Music City, and established himself as one of the best, if not the best running back in the league in that time. In 119 games with the Titans, Henry rushed for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns, consistently dominating opponents with his speed and physicality.
Of course, it helps that Henry also had a coach who knew just how to use him throughout most of his time in Tennessee. Mike Vrabel's Titans were one of the most run-heavy teams in the league throughout his six-year tenure (2018-23), and Henry benefitted greatly from that approach.
A year removed from his departure from Tennessee, Vrabel recently became the head coach of the New England Patriots, the team he won three Super Bowls with as a player. When asked if he would take his run-heavy approach with him to Foxborough, Vrabel gave a well-deserved shoutout to his former star.
“Our best player was our running back as you can see in Baltimore,” Vrabel said on WEEI, per Evan Lazar of Patriots.com.
It's hard for any running back to match Henry's production. Even in his first season with the Ravens, he exploded for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging a career-best 5.9 yards per attempt. He also rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns on 7.2 yards per carry in Saturday's playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he isn't slowing down any time soon.
The Patriots have a decent top running back in Rhamondre Stevenson, so it's very plausible that Vrabel maintains the approach that worked pretty well for him with the Titans. However, New England also has a rising star quarterback in 2024 No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, so allowing him to develop will be a priority for Vrabel and co.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!