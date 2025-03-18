Ravens Could Sign Former Super Bowl Champion's Son
The free agent cornerback market tends to dry up pretty fast, which is bad news for the Baltimore Ravens this year.
Baltimore's cornerback room took a big hit last week when Brandon Stephens left to join the New York Jets. Stephens may have had a rough 2024 season, but he was still a starting-caliber player whose departure leaves a void.
Marlon Humphrey is still thriving and Nate Wiggins had a strong rookie season, but Baltimore needs more depth at the position. Thankfully, there are still some decent options this far into free agency.
One intriguing option still available is former Los Angeles Chargers corner Asante Samuel Jr., whom The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec believes could be a good fit.
"There just isn’t a lot left on the free-agent cornerback market, and the Ravens’ depth chart at the position suggests they need to look at everything," Zrebiec wrote. "Samuel played just four games last year because of a bad shoulder. He’s an undersized corner (5-foot-10, 180 pounds), and tackling isn’t his strength.
"But he has strong coverage skills and gets his hands on a ton of footballs. In his first three NFL seasons, he totaled six interceptions and 35 pass breakups. That’s a lot of ball production."
Samuel, son of former Super Bowl champion Asante Samuel Sr., had a solid first three seasons in L.A. The 2021 second-round pick from Florida State started 43 of the 46 games he appeared in over that time, and was generally solid in coverage. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury derailed his 2024 campaign, and likely spelled the end for his time with the Chargers.
That said, Samuel is still just 25 years old and has shown potential at the NFL level. He's one of the better free agent cornerbacks still available, and could command a good pay day even this late in free agency.
Will the Ravens be the team to pay him? Only time will tell, but it's certainly a possibility to look out for.
