Ravens Show Commitment to Mark Andrews With Huge Bonus
Since the end of the season, the future of Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been shrouded in mystery.
Despite recording a career-high 11 touchdowns in the regular season, Andrews became the target of many fans after a rough showing in the Ravens' AFC Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills. The three-time Pro Bowl selection fumbled in Bills territory with just under nine minutes to go, then dropped the two-point conversion that would've tied the game at 27-27 with 93 seconds left. Baltimore lost 27-25, ending another postseason in devastating fashion.
That, combined with the fact that the Ravens could save $11 million by cutting Andrews, led some to question if he'd be on the roster next season. However, a recent financial decision could indicate what direction the Ravens plan to go in.
According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens picked up Andrews' $4 million on Sunday, the fifth day of the new league year. It doesn't necessarily guarantee that he'll be on the roster this fall, but it seems like a pretty good indication that he will be.
Fans may have wanted to move on from Andrews, but the team's brass has backed him every step of the way since the end of the season.
"Mark is a great player," general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters at the combine on Feb. 25. "We're blessed to have three really good tight ends under contract this year. They all contribute in different ways. Their chemistry, their camaraderie, their impact on the offense, their relationship with the other skill guys is great.
"I mean, Mark is going to go down as one of our great players – he'll be in the [Ravens] Ring of Honor someday. I love having Mark on the team – he's an amazing player. I know he's going to have an amazing season."
Some, us included, viewed that as a possible farewell to Andrews last month. Given the decision to pick up his option, though, it now seems to be a sign of him sticking around.
Perhaps the Ravens could go in a different direction later this offseason, but for now, it seems Andrews' roster spot is pretty safe.
